New UAE labour law decree to regulate hiring of domestic workers; all you need to know

Licenses, obtained from the ministry, are to be renewed annually if conditions continue to be met.

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:22 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:39 AM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) issued a decree on licencing and regulating offices recruiting domestic workers across the country.

Existing recruitment agencies can renew their licenses provided they follow the rules and requirements stipulated in the decree and fulfill their responsibilities to families employing domestic workers. Licenses, obtained from the ministry, are to be renewed annually if conditions continue to be met.

>>Under the decree, those who want to obtain a licence to recruit domestic workers must provide a bank guarantee or an insurance as an alternative to the bank guarantee.

>>Applicants, whether an individual owner of an establishment or group of partners, must submit a credit report of their financial status.

>>Recruitment offices can open branches in the emirate in which it is licenced, or any other emirate as long as they meet the requirements of local licensing authorities.

>>A clear address for the agency must be provided unless the ministry allows the applicant to conduct the business activity online.

>>Agencies are obliged to provide the appropriate accommodation and allowance for domestic workers. If workers are recruited temporarily, agencies must carry out all the legal obligations of domestic workers employers.

>>Licensed agencies are to provide the package of services under the prices approved by the ministry.

>>Employees or relatives of employees at the ministry cannot apply for a license to recruit domestic workers.

Residents’ responsibilities

Residents hiring domestic workers are to provide a safe work environment. They are prohibited from assigning domestic workers with tasks not included in the agreement or contract with the recruitment agency.

Domestic workers are to work only for the number of hours stated in the employment contract. In cases of work injuries or accidents, the recruitment office and the ministry are to be informed.

