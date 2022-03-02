New UAE labour law decree to regulate hiring of domestic workers; all you need to know

The recently-announced labour law regarding the issue will come into effect on February 2
Jobs1 month ago
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) issued a decree on licencing and regulating offices recruiting domestic workers across the country.
Existing recruitment agencies can renew their licenses provided they follow the rules and requirements stipulated in the decree and fulfill their responsibilities to families employing domestic workers. Licenses, obtained from the ministry, are to be renewed annually if conditions continue to be met.
>>Under the decree, those who want to obtain a licence to recruit domestic workers must provide a bank guarantee or an insurance as an alternative to the bank guarantee.
>>Applicants, whether an individual owner of an establishment or group of partners, must submit a credit report of their financial status.
>>Recruitment offices can open branches in the emirate in which it is licenced, or any other emirate as long as they meet the requirements of local licensing authorities.
>>A clear address for the agency must be provided unless the ministry allows the applicant to conduct the business activity online.
>>Agencies are obliged to provide the appropriate accommodation and allowance for domestic workers. If workers are recruited temporarily, agencies must carry out all the legal obligations of domestic workers employers.
>>Licensed agencies are to provide the package of services under the prices approved by the ministry.
ALSO READ:
>>Employees or relatives of employees at the ministry cannot apply for a license to recruit domestic workers.
Residents hiring domestic workers are to provide a safe work environment. They are prohibited from assigning domestic workers with tasks not included in the agreement or contract with the recruitment agency.
Domestic workers are to work only for the number of hours stated in the employment contract. In cases of work injuries or accidents, the recruitment office and the ministry are to be informed.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
The recently-announced labour law regarding the issue will come into effect on February 2
Jobs1 month ago
Experts offer pro tips to applicants as the country's job market recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic
Jobs1 month ago
Experts recommend that candidates' CVs clearly reflect the new requirements expected of them
Jobs1 month ago
Selected candidates will also be offered benefits and other incentives in addition to their wages
Jobs1 month ago
Additionally, 78% of workers believe that businesses will have a hard time finding replacement staff
Jobs1 month ago
Paying wages within 10 days of due date is a legal requirement in the country.
Jobs1 month ago
Dubai’s initiatives to catapult emirate to become a global hub for creative talent.
Jobs1 month ago
It’s expected that the UAE’s job market will witness substantial changes as a result of rapid technological developments
Jobs1 month ago