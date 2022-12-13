UAE: 10,000 new jobs to be created by agritourism project

Direct bus services from major stations will also enhance the connectivity to the centre

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 2:45 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 3:25 PM

A new agritourism project located in Dubai’s desert will create 10,000 jobs and also make the emirate’s rural and wilderness areas the most enjoyable and beautiful places.

At the Agri Hub project by URB, the public will be able to visit a farm for educational, recreational, or retail purposes.

Direct bus services from major stations will also enhance the connectivity to the centre, which is also planned to offer environmentally friendly transit systems such as 20 kilometres of dedicated cycling tracks.

Local farmers will be provided spaces where they will be able to sell products directly from their farms to residents and visitors.

The new hub will also feature a nature and heritage conservation centre, an ecotourism centre, an agri-tech institute and a restorative wellness centre.

The conservation centre will protect natural reserves and archaeological sites. The ecotourism centre will offer heritage trips to ancient sites in the region, whilst also offering eco-friendly adventures such as camel riding, horse riding and desert walks.

The agri-tech institute will support farmers and provide investment opportunities for local inhabitants. The new destination will also provide health and well-being facilities with sports-focused activities. Medical facilities as well as a restorative wellness centre will also promote medical tourism.

Earlier, it launched the urban tech district in Dubai which will create 4,000 jobs in green urban technology, education and others. In addition, it has launched XZero City in Kuwait, Al Nama Smart City in Riyadh, The Parks in South Africa and Nextgen Sustainable City in Cairo.

Baharash Bagherian, CEO of URB, said Dubai’s rural and agricultural-rich communities are best positioned to become a global benchmark for agritourism.

“Agri Hub is a highly attractive and activity-rich environment, which will transform Dubai into the world’s best rural visitor attraction in the world. It will provide spaces for local farmers to sell their products directly from their farms, whilst offering a new eco-friendly shopping, dining and edutainment experience for visitors. Beyond becoming a new tourism experience in the countryside and wilderness of Dubai, the project will also promote greater health, wellbeing, and prosperity for rural local inhabitants,” he said.

Some of the project’s environmental features include 100 per cent renewable energy, 100 per cent water recycling and onsite zero waste management.

The project is designed to maximise well-being and minimise the impact on the environment. The semi-subterranean typology provides passive cooling benefits, thus increasing the energy efficiency of the building. The bioclimatic internal spaces provide thermal comfort and well-being benefits whilst giving the feeling of being outdoors.

ALSO READ: