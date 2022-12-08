UAE's global ranking to attract talent improves in 2022

Report considers factors such as good remuneration, lower level of taxes, cheaper cost of living, among other things

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 5:52 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 5:54 PM

The UAE’s global ranking to attract and retain talent has improved in 2022, jumping two places to 21st, according to the 2022 IMD World Talent Ranking.

The Emirates also retained its position as the leading country in the Arab World to attract and retain talent.

The UAE’s ranking has improved from 30 in 2019 to 21 in 2022.

Regionally, the UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia (30), Qatar (34), Bahrain (35) and Jordan (49).

The UAE has been rated highly in foreign highly-skilled personnel, zero income tax, availability of skilled labour, senior managers with international experience, availability of competent senior managers, a high number of graduates in ICT, engineering, math and natural sciences and student mobility inbound.

The UAE has taken a host of measures such as the introduction of the Golden Visa, Green Visa, 5-year Multi-entry Tourist Visa, and Retirement Visa among others to attract and retain talent. In addition, a new pension scheme has also been introduced which would help retain talent in the country.

Globally, Switzerland remains in the top spot followed by Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Denmark then Finland. Luxembourg drops to seventh place, while Austria falls to eighth. The Netherlands and Germany remain in ninth and 10th position, respectively.

“An appealing environment for talent is fostered by good remuneration, a lower level of taxes and a cheaper cost of living, together with a higher quality of life (affected, for instance, by the quality of the education system) and a fair judicial system,” said 2022 IMD World Talent Ranking report.

