Mandatory Emiratisation in UAE: Dh84,000 fine for private firms failing to meet new targets in 2023

The fine imposed on companies for not meeting this year’s Emiratisation targets will be increased, a UAE minister has confirmed. Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the annual fine would be Dh84,000 — up from Dh72,000 that was imposed on companies for not meeting last year’s targets.
By the end of this year, companies with 50 skilled employees or more are required to have 4 per cent Emiratis on their workforce. The Dh84,000 fine will be imposed on companies for each Emirati that has not been hired.
It was announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) had issued fines amounting to Dh400 million against private companies that failed to meet Emiratisation targets of 2022. About 9,293 companies achieved their targets for 2022 — which was to have 2 per cent Emiratis in skilled roles.
Meanwhile, Dr Al Awar said more than 7,000 companies have hired Emiratis for the first time. “There are companies that have exceeded their Emiratisation targets and we are planning to honour them.”
