Emiratisation in UAE: Firms fined Dh400 million for failing to meet targets in 2022

The law aims to raise Emiratisation rates by 2 per cent annually, to reach 10 per cent by the end of 2026

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 5:03 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 5:09 PM

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has issued fines amounting to Dh400 million against private companies that failed to meet Emiratisation targets of 2022. Firms with 50 skilled employees or more were required to have 2 per cent Emiratis by the end of last year.

Establishments were fined Dh72,000 for each Emirati that was not hired. The law aims to raise Emiratisation rates by 2 per cent annually to reach 10 per cent by the end of 2026.

Nearly 8,900 companies achieved their targets.

These came as the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) held its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday and reviewed the results of the programme in qualifying and enabling Emiratis to get jobs in the private sector. More than 50,000 Emiratis are now working in the private sector, with 28,700 having joined since the launch of the Nafis programme.

The MoHRE recorded 227 instances of fake Emiratisation. About 20 cases have been referred to the public prosecution for further action. A UAE resolution provides an integrated legal framework to limit negative practices affecting the achievements of Emiratisation goals and policies.

According to the resolution, if an establishment carries out fake Emiratisation to get Nafis benefits, an administrative fine of between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000 is imposed for each bogus Emirati employee. The financial support and other benefits offered by Nafis will be suspended, and the disbursed amounts will be recovered.

