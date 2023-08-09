Jobs in UAE: Dubai Taxi to hire drivers and supervisors; over Dh7,000 monthly income

Besides imposing penalties, violating establishments are downgraded to the lowest category within the classification system — a step that comes with consequences such as higher service fees
Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), will hold walk-in interviews to recruit limousine drivers, school bus drivers, and bus supervisors/attendants of all nationalities.
Offering a monthly income of more than Dh7,000, applicants applying for the job of limousine driver are required to have two-year experience and a home country, UAE or GCC driving licence.
Candidates applying for school bus driver positions would be offered a Dh2,700 salary and must be aged between 23 to 45 years. The UAE driving licence (heavy vehicle No. 6) is also required.
For the role of bus supervisors/attendants, Dubai Taxi is hiring female candidates, aged 23 to 45 years. The selected candidates will be offered a Dh1,500-Dh1,800 monthly salary plus benefits.
In April, the Dubai Taxi honoured 10 drivers who achieved the highest number of trips through the 'DTC App' in 2022. This recognition is part of DTC's efforts to recognise and encourage drivers to excel in their jobs.
In addition, it also initiated the integration of 58 government schools including more than 20,000 students into its school bus application (DTC School Bus App). This move is a part of DTC's plan to expand its services to government schools throughout the emirate. Presently, DTC's school buses provide transportation services on approximately 800 routes.
As per an advertisement in Khaleej Times, walk-in interviews for the jobs of drivers and supervisors will be held on Friday, August 11, from 7 am to 11 am at Privilege Labour Recruitment Office M-11, Abu Hail Centre.
https://buzzon.khaleejtimes.com/classifieds/walk-in-interview-friday-11th-august-2023-privilege-labor-recruitment-dubai-uae/
