Jobs in UAE: Bank hiring sales officers, salary up to Dh5,000

The airline has also been recalling pilots, cabin crew and other operational employees who were relieved of their duties when the pandemic struck.
Jobs1 month ago
Walk-in-interviews to recruit sales officers for credit cards for a leading UAE bank will take place in Dubai next week.
The selected candidates will be offered a salary up to Dh5,000 plus other incentives.
The bank requires candidates with a minimum of one year experience with a UAE bank to sell credit cards, loans, insurance etc., excellent communication and interpersonal skills, high school diploma or Bachelor’s degree.
Those candidates who have home country banking sales experience can also apply for the job.
Walk-in interviews will take place from 10 am to 2 pm from November 14 to 18 at office No. 302, Al Masaood Tower 2, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai.
The new jobs will be in transportation and e-commerce “fulfillment” — the picking, packing and shipping of goods.
Jobs1 month ago
The RTA has been ranked as one of the top govt entities in the customer happiness category.
Jobs2 months ago
The vacancies involve positions for mechanical engineers, project engineers, and more.
Jobs2 months ago
The new positions include multiple roles such as accountant and personal secretary, among others.
Jobs2 months ago
Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook were named partners of the programme.
Jobs3 months ago
Renewed efforts to create jobs were made in June, with the rate of job creation at the quickest pace since November 2019.
Jobs3 months ago
The programme will develop the candidate's skills and also provide an opportunity to fill the shoes of the company's CEO.
Jobs4 months ago