Jobs in UAE: Bank hiring sales officers, salary up to Dh5,000

Candidates should have minimum one year experience with a local bank

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 8:59 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 9:14 AM

Walk-in-interviews to recruit sales officers for credit cards for a leading UAE bank will take place in Dubai next week.

The selected candidates will be offered a salary up to Dh5,000 plus other incentives.

The bank requires candidates with a minimum of one year experience with a UAE bank to sell credit cards, loans, insurance etc., excellent communication and interpersonal skills, high school diploma or Bachelor’s degree.

Those candidates who have home country banking sales experience can also apply for the job.

Walk-in interviews will take place from 10 am to 2 pm from November 14 to 18 at office No. 302, Al Masaood Tower 2, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai.

