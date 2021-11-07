UAE jobs: Emirates hiring for multiple vacancies

The carrier has listed dozens of jobs at its career portal

Photo: Wam

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 12:40 PM

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates will recruit more than 6,000 employees in the coming months as it expands its network with recovery in the aviation sector.

In September, Emirates embarked on a worldwide campaign to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub. The airline also requires an additional 700 ground staff in Dubai and across its network.

The carrier has listed dozens of jobs at its career portal — including cabin crew, administration executives, healthcare staff, HR professionals, airport service agents, senior accountants among others. Rated one of the best employers in the UAE, Emirates offers a competitive and tax-free remuneration package. In addition, employees are offered discounts on flights and hotel stays around the world.

Below is the list of vacancies and requirements that have been listed on Emirates’ career portal:

> Cabin crew

Requirements: 1+ year of hospitality/customer service experience; educated to at least high school level; fluency in written and spoken English (additional languages are desirable); at least 21 years old at the time of joining; medically fit to meet cabin crew requirements with a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI); and minimum arm reach of 212 cms (on tip toes) and a minimum height of 160 cms, which will enable you to reach emergency equipment on all aircraft types, among others.

> Contact centre agent

Requirements: Fluency in English and one of the following languages: Arabic, Czech, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish; over 1-year experience in customer service or call centre; 10-year schooling or equivalent; and excellent interpersonal, telephone and customer service skills.

>> Registration for future opportunities

> Pilot

Requirements: To join as a First Officer on the airline's B777 and A380 fleets, candidates will need a minimum of 2,000 hours flying multi-engine, multi-crew, turboprop and/or jet aircraft with a MTOW ≥ 20T or minimum of 3,000 hours flying multi-engine, multi-crew, turboprop and/or jet aircraft with a MTOW between 10T & 20T (simulator time cannot be accepted). They should have flown at least 150 hours within the last 12 months; and have a valid ICAO ATPL (or USA equivalent) with its associated class 1 medical certificate; and ICAO English Level 4 or above.

> Airport services agent

Requirements: High school certificate; 2-year-plus experience; fluency in written and spoken English; basic knowledge of Microsoft office packages; and effective communication skills. Spoken Arabic language skills would be advantageous.

> Onboarding coordinator (6-month contract)

Requirements: Over 4-year working experience in HR, customer services administration; adaptable to support tactically and operationally across the different areas of talent acquisition (attraction, Talent ID, onboarding, induction); technologically competent with the ability and desire to learn different systems; and excellent communication skills.

> Senior accounts assistant

Requirements: Over 5-year experience; accounting knowledge; high level of computer literacy and office applications like Excel, MS Access and PowerPoint; analytical, written and communication skills; good knowledge of Arabic and French languages.

> Customer sales and service agent

Requirements: 10-year schooling or equivalent; over 1-year experience; knowledge of contact centre and airline industry procedures and methodology; and knowledge of standard fares and ticketing courses, Skywards and MARS reservations systems.

> Senior counsellor

Requirements: 5-year plus experience in human resources/psychology (clinical); active DHA license; postgraduate diploma in counselling or psychology; membership in international counselling bodies or organisation; preferred training in any specialised form of therapy will be of added advantage; experience in family and adolescent counselling; practical knowledge of the Gulf culture and international code of social conduct; fluency in the English language.

> Clinical psychologist

Requirements: Active DHA licence; post-graduate diploma; training in evidence-based psychotherapy; membership in international psychology bodies or organisations; over 8-year experience; fluency in the English language, among others.

> HR manager

Requirements: At least 10-year experience; degree in relevant field (business administration/marketing/advertising/PR/HR etc.); experience in talent acquisition or talent research/insight leading teams, including recruiting, retaining and supervising staff among others.

> Team leader

Requirements: High school with a certificate; 4-6 years of experience in business administration/aviation/ground handling/customer service; 2-4 years of customer service; basic understanding of the flight operations terminology; understanding of local/international, aviation safety and security requirements; proficient IT and computer literacy; supervisory skills; proficient planning and organising skills; must hold UAE driving licence.

> Sales and operations specialist

Requirements: Over 5-year experience; relevant degree holder; knowledge of the tourism industry, tour operators and airline reservations.

> Safari operations officer

Requirements: 5-year experience of field tours/guides; relevant degree; experience of safaris, tours; knowledge of Northern Emirates (off-road routes); knowledge of mechanical aspects of a 4WD vehicle; valid UAE driving licence.

> Marketing manager

Requirements: Relevant field degree; 5-year-plus experience in commercial/sales contract negotiations; minimum 3-year experience as product/purchasing manager among others.

> Doctor

Requirements: 5-year experience in GP/family medicine practice; degree or MBChB, MBBS, MD or equivalent medical degree; DHA registration; and fellowship or membership to one of the Royal Colleges or equivalent is preferred.

> E-commerce and mobile manager

Requirements: Over 8-year experience in an e-commerce, digital environment; degree in relevant field; solid understanding of online sales, product development ancillaries; and strong analytical skills.

> Administration coordinator

Requirements: 12-year schooling or equivalent; experience in an administration environment; and proficient in MS packages and company systems (TER/ROS), HR Direct and Resource Management System.

> Crew logistics coordinator

Requirements: Over 5-year flight operations; 12-year schooling or equivalent; good communication and interpersonal skills; and working knowledge of operational systems.

ALSO READ:

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com