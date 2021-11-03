Expo boosts UAE private sector growth to fastest since June 2019

Pavilion officials gearing up to celebrate Diwali in grand style
Expo 20203 days ago
The UAE non-oil sector posted a marked increase in new business during October, driven by rising spending and tourism amid the opening of Expo 2020.
According to IHS Markit UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), economic indicators derived from monthly surveys of private sector companies, confidence regarding future activity also improved significantly.
The PMI surged to 55.7 in October, from 53.3 in September. This was the highest reading since June 2019.
An economist at IHS Markit, David Owen said that the Expo 2020 brought a highly welcome upsurge in growth across the non-oil private sector.
"The increases in both output and new business were sharp and the most marked since July 2019. In addition, the boost to sales led more companies to predict a rise in activity over the next 12 months, as optimism jumped to the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic," he said.
"The key test for the UAE economy will be whether this initial uplift in demand from the Expo can be sustained over the coming months. We also wait to see whether this will strengthen employment growth, as latest data showed a subdued rate of hiring despite growing pressure on business capacity."
According to panellists, Expo drove increased sales in several sectors as tourism strengthened and investment spending rose. In contrast to domestic sales, export orders ticked up only marginally at the start of the fourth quarter.
In addition to Expo, firms noted that the loosening of pandemic restrictions also helped to boost activity.
ALSO READ:
However, there was a pile-up of outstanding work during October. Backlogs rose at a solid pace, albeit one that was slightly softer than in September. While some firms added to their workforces to relieve capacity pressures, employment growth was only marginal overall.
The latest data also signalled a slowdown in the overall rate of input cost inflation across the non-oil economy. Purchase costs ticked up only slightly, while staff costs fell for the first time since January. As such, overall expenses rose at the softest pace for five months.
Importantly, forecasts for future output improved considerably in October as overall optimism was the strongest since March 2020.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Pavilion officials gearing up to celebrate Diwali in grand style
Expo 20203 days ago
For almost a century, the American exhibition team has played more than 26,000 games in 124 countries
Expo 20203 days ago
The world fair is an opportunity for countries to showcase their traditions and culture, he said.
Expo 20204 days ago
The leaders discuss ways to enhance ties between the two countries.
Expo 20204 days ago
The pavilion is a celebration of ordinary people doing extraordinary things
Expo 20205 days ago
Meet Gordon Gill, design partner at Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the man behind the beating heart of the Expo
Expo 20205 days ago
Expo 2020 Dubai most visited event by Indians in the history of expos.
Expo 20205 days ago
The Women's Pavilion invites visitors to recognise the central role that women have played throughout history
Expo 20205 days ago