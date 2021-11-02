Jobs in UAE: Govt vacancies for expats, up to Dh50,000 salary

Various departments are hiring to fill vacancies for the posts of nurses, doctors, imams, healthcare consultants

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 11:28 AM

Dubai government entities are looking to fill a number of vacancies which are open to all nationalities.

The public sector entities that are hiring for various roles include Women Establishments, Professional Communication Corporation, Dubai Health Authority, Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Tourism and Dubai Air Navigation Services among others.

These departments are hiring to fill vacancies for the posts of nurses, doctors, imams, wellness executives, lab technicians and healthcare consultants.

Salaries range from less than Dh10,000 and can go up to Dh50,000 for the jobs that are open to expatriates.

Below is the list of jobs:

> Assistant Nurse

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: The candidate should have a minimum 18-month diploma in nursing/midwifery, eligible for DHA licence, and 2-year recent clinical experience. The selected candidate will get a salary of less than Dh10,000 for the full-time job.

Required nationality: Open to all nationalities

> Senior Podiatrist

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Bachelor degree or diploma in Podiatry from an accredited college with a minimum of 3-year course duration or MSc degree in Podiatry or Doctor of Podiatry. The selected candidate will receive Dh20,000 to Dh30,000 salary a month.

Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities

> Consultant – Pediatric

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognized Membership/Fellowship/Board or equivalent. The selected candidate will receive Dh40,000 to Dh50,000 salary a month for the full-time job.

Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities

> Wellness Manager

Employer: Dubai Women Establishment

Requirements: The candidate should be holding a bachelor degree and his/her responsibilities include overseeing all operations related to fitness, recreation and health; managing the gymnasium and fitness services provided with club

Required nationality: Open to all nationalities

> Imam

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities

Requirements: The candidate should have good knowledge of the provisions of Tajweed and recitation. His responsibilities include giving a call to prayer, preserving the books, Quranic and sound recordings of the mosque library, supervise the employees of the mosque from the job of muezzin among others.

Required nationality: Open to all nationalities

> Spa Manager

Employer: Dubai Women Establishment

Requirements: Degree in related field, preferably beauty/spa therapy qualification. The candidate will be responsible for managing and overseeing the spa operations to include reservations, reception, guest services, maintenance, housekeeping, accounting, marketing, PR, purchasing, receiving, merchandising and inventory management.

Required nationality: Open to all nationalities

> Cath Lab Technician

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: The candidate should be a graduate plus two-year diploma in Cardiac Cath Technology, 2-year experience as Cath Lab Technician in reputed hospital. The selected candidate will get salary less than Dh10,000.

Required nationality: Open to all nationalities

> Personal Trainer

Employer: Dubai Women Establishments

Requirements: Level 3 certification for personal training and diploma in related field. Personal trainers are responsible for educating clients and enforcing policies regarding safe and proper use of equipment. Individuals holding this position must be able to develop, document, and implement one-on-one, partner, or group workout programs that match the needs and goals of clients. The selected candidate will get salary less than Dh10,000.

Required nationality: Open to all nationalities

> Psychologist

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in psychology and at least six years of post-graduate degree in clinical psychology from an accredited institute/college/university or a bachelor’s degree in psychology, master’s degree in clinical psychology, and PsyD (Doctor of Psychology). A minimum of 2-year experience as clinical psychologist in a multidisciplinary clinical setting or hospital or a mental healthcare service provider or a minimum of 1-year as clinical psychologist in a multidisciplinary clinical setting or hospital or a mental healthcare service provider is required.

Required nationality: Open to all nationalities

> Medical Laboratory Technologist

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: BSC degree with experience of more than 3 years. The responsibilities include receiving and labelling of specimen, distribution of specimen and to perform routine maintenance of equipment among others. The selected candidate will receive less than Dh10,000 salary a month.

Required nationality: Job is open to all nationalities

> Staff Nurse

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: BSc or equivalent degree in nursing and two-year experience in an acute care facility with bed capacity of more than 100 beds. The selected candidate will receive less than Dh10,000 salary a month.

Required nationality: Job is open to all nationalities

> BTO Project Manager

Employer: Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in related field, over 8-year experience and occasional travel within UAE and overseas. Oversee and manage the development and maintenance of organisation’s project management plans and take necessary actions to ensure successful implementation. The selected candidate will receive salary between Dh30,000 to Dh40,000 a month.

Required nationality: Job is open to all nationalities

> Chief specialist – data management

Employer: Roads and Transport Authority

Requirements: Master degree in data science/computer science/statistics/mathematics/research from a recognised university. Deep understanding of and experience with machine learning models and data analysis, Artificial Intelligence, development of distributed algorithms, Tools such as MatLab and R etc.

Required nationality: Job is open to all nationalities

> Air traffic controller

Employer: Dubai Air Navigation Services

Requirements: Successful completion of the relevant ICAO courses, level 4 English language proficiency (both written and spoken), ATC licence and a valid relevant medical certificate.

Required nationality: Job is open to all nationalities

> Sterilisation Attendant

Employer: Dubai Health Authority

Requirements: High school degree and CSSO certification preferable.

Required Nationality: Open to all nationalities

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com