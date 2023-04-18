Job hunting in Dubai? Here are some tips to get noticed

Navigate the competitive job market in Dubai by keeping the following things in mind.

Tue 18 Apr 2023

Job hunting in Dubai is hard. The high standards of living and comfort, along with the expanding job market, mean that every year, nearly 200,000 people flock to the city to try their hand at employment. But oftentimes, the process of job hunting in the city can be quite isolating and defeating, as the high competition might mean not landing a job despite being qualified for it.

Here are a few job hunting tips to make sure that you’re doing everything in your power to get a good job opportunity in Dubai.

Get a Dubai address and phone number

For visit visa holders looking to make their Dubai stay permanent through a job, a necessary first step would be to get yourself a reliable Dubai address and a phone number. Even today, several recruiters and hiring committees prefer to contact you via your phone number. Not having an active UAE mobile number may lead you to lose such calls after your application goes through.

Targeted approach

A targeted approach to job hunting involves tailoring your job search to specific companies or industries that align with your skills, experience and career goals. Rather than applying to every job that you come across, figure out your skills, and educational qualifications, and identify companies or industries that you are most interested in and aligned with.

How to adopt the targeted approach for jobs?

You should begin by streamlining your job hunt. For instance, as a writer, if you’re more experienced and skilled in commercial writing over blogpost writing, search and apply for those kinds of jobs. If you want to apply for multiple roles, tailor your resume and cover letter for different jobs. Even though your role might be the same, your cover letter for Company A will and should differ from that for Company B, based on the company ethos, requirements, experience, etc.

Apply online

It is no news that job hunting has become significantly more simplified with the advent of career websites like Linkedin and Indeed. Optimise your profile filled with all the relevant information a hiring committee would require. Keep your profile clean, up-to-date, and include an interesting, informative bio that conveys your personality and professional preference.

Additionally, make it a point to regularly update your profile with new achievements/certifications, and expand your network. Follow entrepreneurs and companies that inspire you and send them personalised messages to establish a connection.

Send follow-up emails

You’ve been contacted by the HR of a company or have attended a round or two of interviews but haven’t heard back since. A good next step would be to send a polite, concise follow-up email enquiring about the hiring status. Even if you receive a rejection email in reply, it’ll help fight the uncertainty and can free your time up for more worthwhile applications.

Always make sure to send official emails at the beginning of a work day (preferably on a Monday) for the highest chance of being noticed.

Job network

In the job market, word of mouth plays a huge role in landing you the job of your choice. Therefore, it’s integral to maintain a cordial relationship with everyone at your past jobs to establish a business relationship that might benefit you in the future. Job listings sometimes draw in thousands of applicants, which might mean that yours might not be considered or even noticed sometimes. Here is where networking comes into play. Job networking often means getting insight into jobs that are fresh or may not even be listed.

How to network for jobs?

•Utilise your existing network of friends, family, extended associations, etc.

•Attend events and conferences that are relevant to your role and field, strike open conversations, and develop a willingness to make new friends and acquaintances.

•Maintain good relationships with your previous and current superiors and bosses for worthwhile references at your next job.

•Make it known to them that you’re looking for a new opportunity and your needs and specifications.

Anybody could be a part of your network – they just need to be reliable and aware of what you’re looking for. People often prefer working with those they already know or admire.

Know when to apply

This is another thing most people ignore while applying for jobs. The best time to apply for jobs is the beginning of the year – the months of January, February, and March. This is owing to a number of reasons: firms are back and at full capacity in the offices after the holidays, the work is beginning afresh for the year and is in full force, and many new vacancies would have arisen during the holiday season which would need filling. So, your chances of being noticed by hiring agencies are highest during these months.

While job hunting in the city can be difficult, landing a good offer is not impossible. Follow these tips and consistently apply for jobs without getting disheartened. Happy job hunting!