Emiratisation in UAE: 15 days left to avoid Dh42,000 fine for every citizen not hired

UAE: 95% employees want new jobs, but companies find salary expectations challenging, says survey
Job loyalty is no longer a given; even generally happy employees are open to better prospects
The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Thursday issued an advisory — reminding private companies of the deadline for meeting their targets for the first half of the year.
Firms have 15 days left to achieve the 1 per cent semi-annual Emiratisation target, Mohre said.
Those who fail to hits this mark by July 7 shall face fines worth Dh42,000 for every Emirati who has not been hired.
Under the country's Emiratisation programme, companies are required to add 2 per cent UAE citizens to their workforce every year until 2026. Earlier this year, a new mechanism was announced, where the annual target is split into two: Add 1 per cent in the first half of the year and the other 1 per cent in the second.
Most companies added 2 per cent Emiratis to their workforce by the end of 2022 and were required to add another 1 per cent by June 30. The deadline to have 3 per cent Emirati employees has now been pushed to July 7.
After July 8, companies will need to add another 1 per cent by the end of 2023, which means their skilled staff must consist of 4 per cent Emiratis by December 31 this year.
Learn more about the scheme and the penalties here.
ALSO READ:
Job loyalty is no longer a given; even generally happy employees are open to better prospects
Authority denies change in office hours for federal employees; says ‘compressed week’ one among 5 new work types
Employees will face Dh400 fine if they fail to subscribe by September 30, and then a Dh200 additional penalty for not paying the dues within 90 days
More than 70 firms from across the country will participate in offering these training and employment opportunities through the Nafis programme platform
While these sectors currently have visible hiring listings, jobseekers must keep an eye on market to identify trends, opportunities that align with their skills
At an event, expert panellists highlighted that there is no alternative to the best talent
A total of 1,120 new employees will be joining the company's workforce this year, here are the top positions
A total of 1,120 new employees will join the workforce this year, the spokesperson of the airline revealed