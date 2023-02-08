UAE Emiratisation fines, deadlines: What's changed and what hasn’t under new rules?

Failure to register in the unemployment insurance scheme by June 30, 2023, will result in a penalty of Dh400 for the employee
The UAE recently rolled out amendments to its Emiratisation rules, aiming to ensure that private companies will be able to sustain the drive all year round.
The main points of the federal law, however, remain the same. Private companies are still mandated to raise Emiratisation rates by 2 per cent every year to reach 10 per cent by 2026. It is the procedure of the law's implementation that has been revised, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) said at a Press briefing on Tuesday.
In a post shared on Wednesday morning, the ministry clarified what has and has not changed under the latest update:
>> The overall mechanism for achieving the targeted Emiratisation rates has not changed. However, it became semi-annual instead of annual.
Companies with more than 50 employees are required to achieve an increase of 1 per cent of skilled jobs every six months and reach a growth of 2 per cent by the end of the year
>> The annual 2 per cent Emiratisation growth for skilled jobs in 2022 for private sector companies and the 10 per cent goal for 2026 have not been changed in this resolution.
>> The financial contributions for non-compliant companies have not been modified.
>> There will be no new or additional commitments from companies. However, fines for non-compliance will start to be applied in July 2023 (this collection will include the remaining contributions from 2022).
