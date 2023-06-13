UAE: Emiratisation target deadline extension announced

Non-compliant companies will face a Dh42,000 fine for each Emirati not employed starting July 8

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 10:43 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 11:01 AM

The deadline to meet semi-annual Emiratisation targets for private sector companies with 50 employees or more has been extended from June 30 to July 7.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) took into consideration the Eid Al Adha holiday, which falls in the fourth week of June. "Therefore, we decided to give more time to companies to reach their targets.”

Non-compliant companies will face a Dh42,000 fine for each Emirati not employed starting July 8, based on the 1 per cent semi-annual Emiratisation growth requirement.

