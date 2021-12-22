Education For Employment aims to arrange 100,000 jobs in UAE, Middle East region every year

It is estimated that the Mena region will need nearly five million jobs a year for its youth by 2025

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 2:28 PM

Education For Employment (EFE), a non-profit organisation providing training to young graduates and also assisting them in job placements with its partners in the UAE and the Middle East, has helped over 130,000 graduates so far and aims to assist 100,000 youth get into the professional ladder ever year.

Andrew Baird, President and CEO of EFE, said 130,000-plus numbers sound a lot, but this is just the beginning.

“Our focus is exclusively on the Mena region. We continuously look for opportunities to employ youth and aim to scale up over the next few years. And we would love to be doing 100,000 placements every year from 2025,” Baird said, adding that it will be expanding to Bahrain this year, making it the 10th market for EFE in the region

Education For Employment has tied up with several private and public sector partnerships and its programmes are funded by companies in both sectors. More than 3,800 employer partners have hired EFE Alumni since its inception, including 280 partners in the first three quarters of 2021. In addition, over 80,000 females have graduated through the EFE programme since its inception.

“First of all, any first job is a good first job. Youth can learn something from every job that they do and move on. Those are many types of soft skills that we provide as well as some technical skills. So it depends on what the employer is looking for. We're very much driven by the job market. We do not train anyone unless we know there's a job waiting for them on the other side,” added Baird.

The NGO provides training in ICT, beginner coding classes and other soft skills such as the English language.

“The training could be an intensive two to three weeks long and up to six months, depending on how many technical skills the youth is learning.”

Dima Najim, managing director of UAE for EFE, said Education For Employment is the largest youth training employment organisation in the Mena region.

“We work with youth to train them for employability skills then place them for jobs with public and private sector organizations. In collaboration with the partners, we provide training programmes and solutions that match 21st-century skills. Recently, we started working with the human resource departments in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman,” she added.

“Education for Employment always tries to provide youth not just not the skills but also provide them economic opportunities and by linking them to the employers. This is the most important KPI that we track and see not only the training but also job placement for the youth,” she added.

