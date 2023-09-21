Dubai jobs: Emirates announces recruitment drive; eligibility, incentives revealed

Interested candidates and their families can join an online information session on October 4

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 3:07 PM

Dubai-based Emirates airlines is hiring experienced Airbus staff in anticipation of new planes that will be added to the fleet over the next two years. The airline has launched a recruitment drive globally and is inviting applications from seasoned commanders to join its Direct Entry Captains programme for its fleet of Airbus A380s.

The programme is for skilled captains with at least 3,000 hours of recent command on Airbus wide-body aircraft. In addition, the airline is running an Accelerated Command Programme for captains with a minimum of 1,500 hours of Airbus experience. A first officer programme for candidates with multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft experience is also in place.

This is the latest among a series of recruitment drives launched by airlines in the UAE to hire staff to meet the demands of a burgeoning travel industry after the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the Vice Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University (EAU) had predicted a hiring spree. “The shortage of skilled staff in the aviation industry has created huge opportunities for employment,” he had said.

The pilots will join a 4,200-strong flight crew community, including 1,515 A380 pilots flying 260 aircraft. Emirates’ expat pilot community works with flight deck colleagues from 111 countries and colleagues from over 160 nationalities. Pilots receive spacious accommodation, education allowance, and excellent dental, medical and life cover.

They also enjoy chauffeur-driven transport to and from work, laundry services, 42 days of annual leave, confirmed Business Class annual leave flight tickets, concessional cargo and exceptional discounted travel benefits for friends and family, among other perks.

Pilots of varying experience

Emirates will start receiving its fleet of A350s in mid-2024 and 777-9s in 2025 and is putting in place programs to hire a strong team to be ready for the new aircraft. Here are all the details of the various programs:

Direct Entry Captains: To become an A380 Captain, candidates will need a minimum of 7000 hours of total flying time operating a multi-crew, multi- engine aircraft. They will also need to have a minimum of 3000 hours of recent command on wide-body aircraft such as the A330, A340, A350, and A380, in addition to meeting other eligibility criteria.

Accelerated Command Programme: To join the accelerated command program on an enhanced salary package, pilots must have flown a minimum of 6000 hours on multi-crew, multi-engine aircraft with at least 3000 hours of command time on a plane of 50 tonnes or more. After a minimum of 700 flying hours and two successful recurrent checks, they’re eligible for an accelerated command upgrade, which they typically achieve in a little over a year.

First Officer: Candidates must have multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft experience, a valid International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL), and a minimum of 2,000 hours on 20-tonne maximum take-off weight aircraft.

Interested pilots and their families can join an online information session on October 4 at 1pm Dubai time, attend open days in select destinations, or register on the airline’s website.

