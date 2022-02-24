How to incorporate the Japanese concept of Wabi Sabi in your home

Thu 24 Feb 2022

The concept of Wabi Sabi is to find beauty in and appreciate every flawed aspect of nature. Aesthetic of things that already exist, which may be considered “imperfect, impermanent and incomplete”.

The beauty of Wabi Sabi design is that it accepts, acknowledges and appreciates any substance/being in its most natural and raw form and offers an escape from the surroundings that strive to achieve perfection.

It allows you to be stress-free about everything being flawless, symmetrical and balanced.

With Wabi Sabi, you find comfort in little things. This kind of design concept might not be to everyone’s liking. So, whether or not we completely embrace the Wabi Sabi design, we can always get away with some tips that might come in handy later.

Keep it simple

Simplicity is key. The most important principle of Wabi Sabi is simplicity and minimalism in design. Less is always more. It’s often said that the state of your home is a reflection of your state of mind. The less you have, the easier it is to create an eye-catching arrangement and display resources to their best advantage.

Declutter

Declutter and cut down on your things. Think about each item and keep only what is really required. You need to get rid of all the unnecessary stuff that makes your space look cluttered. This will not only help you keep your space clutter-free, but also help reduce stress and anxiety and bring a sense of peace and tranquility. What you choose defines how you want to live your life.

Naturally imperfect decor

Wabi Sabi does not strive for perfection. Accept and appreciate the items that you already have. Carefully picked items that spark joy for you will help you embrace Wabi Sabi and find beauty in simplicity.

Once you are completely on board, you no longer will have to worry about chips, stains, breakage; these small imperfections bring a sense of calm and appreciation for life. For example, raw pottery, stone bowls and planters, pieces that will acquire a patina over time.

Colours

The main colour palette for Wabi Sabi interiors include earthy and muted colours like brown, green, beige, white and cream along with a lot of natural light coming in, which helps create an atmosphere of serenity and comfort. Weathering of certain finishes that may have occurred over time is also included in the colours, such as concrete, brick, and even paint peeling that gives it a cracked and worn appearance. The use of vintage objects and natural materials is critical to achieving this design.

Wabi Sabi interiors deliver a very modern take on luxury interior design that draws inspiration from nature’s colours and textures, and creates a welcoming atmosphere that is never tiring or strenuous. Wabi Sabi has the ability to alter people’s perceptions of what beauty and aesthetics are and can be!

