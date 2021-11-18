Amp up your interiors with these eye-catching statement pieces

By Chakshika Sharma Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 8:24 PM

When you walk into a room, your attention automatically drifts off to the most vivid, spectacular piece in that area. It may be a bold patterned rug, an oversized chair, a striking chandelier or maybe an accent piece you picked up in France on your holiday. Accessories give life to a room. It can also tell you a lot about the people who reside in the house. There is absolutely no set rule about how you can accessorise your space. You can either be maximalist or minimalist or even somewhere in between. Choose whoever you want to be. Here are some trending features that can give you an idea on where to begin.

Statement armchair

There are numerous ways to accentuate your home, but a simple way to start is with a comfortable quintessential armchair. A prominent highchair among low height sofas may stand out in an unpleasant way. In a minimal space, a clean modern chair with contrasting texture may be your choice. Depth of the chair is a matter of comfort, decide whether you want to sit up, sit back, or curl.

Printed consoles

What is better than a funky console table at the entryway to take the breath away of every guest that visits your home. Consoles are the saviours of dead spaces, foyer areas and blank walls. There are countless designs you can choose from. Be it mixed metal texture to sculpture bespoke design. By adding a mirror or an accent lamp on top of it will act as a cherry on top of the cake.

Funky lampshades

If your main agenda is to improve lighting elements in your home that fit within a budget, you can easily go for funky lampshades. Living area is the place where you host gatherings or spend quality time so you would need a piece that stands out in the entire area. Printed patterns stand out against your interiors and can make the space lively.

Eclectic centrepiece tables

Make your long-lasting impression with dramatic centre tables and dining tables. Visitors’ attention should immediately go there as soon as they enter your space. The furniture piece combined with the surroundings creates a stunning impression. For example, A gold and black centerpiece against a white marble floor would level up your game. Resin Tables in contrast with simple upholstered chairs are another example.

Dramatic colourful couches

Along with the comfort, furniture piece could be beautiful. Imagine creating a space in your home, a den with low slung sofa with books to take you back in 90’s. Choose stripes, geometric patterns or bold colours like violet, orange even sunny bright yellow against a neutral backdrop, you can even go for Asian print motifs.

