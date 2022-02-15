UAE's first-ever batch of 'Training of Trainers' first-aid programme honoured

The programme is designed to provide extensive hands-on— as well as technology-based— learning experiences, online lectures, assignments

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 7:07 PM

The Gulf Medical University (GMU), in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), celebrated the completion of the first batch of its Training of Trainers (ToT) programme on Wednesday.

The four-week professional certificate programme in first-aid training is designed for clinical lecturers, professors, doctors and medical students to familiarise them with international guidelines in first-aid training. The program is an initiative of the Centre of Humanitarian Education.

Aimed at introducing fundamental humanitarian principles, and engaging medical students and university staff in humanitarian action, the programme saw the enrollment of 8 university participants, in addition to 20 other medical students.

The onus was on developing skills and knowledge, as well as expanding the participants' coaching and mentoring abilities, which are critical in supporting first aid trainer candidates.

The programme is designed to provide extensive hands-on— as well as technology-based— learning experiences, online lectures, assignments, and interactive sessions. This would help promote humanitarian principles in the community.

Dr Fawzi Amin, Head of IFRC, Gulf Country Cluster Delegation, said:

"We are extremely happy to collaborate with one of the premier institutions of medicine in UAE, [the] GMU, to offer a specialised certificate in first-aid practices to medical students, doctors and lecturers who are capable of making significant contributions to the community on the whole."

"It is the need of the hour to promote humanitarian learning in healthcare to create a model youth force in the country that will be equipped with all the basic skills and knowledge to fight any emergency crisis as per international standards," he explained.

As a part of the evaluation process, candidates were also assessed on teaching experience, which consists of lectures on various sequences of topics to be taught to the medical students in a dynamic way, without presentations.

The teaching team could also review the criteria online and evaluate participants on their communication, use of various pedagogical techniques, and content. On completion of the course, all the participants were awarded certificates.

According to Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, GMU: "The certificate course will be extremely important to tackle any future medical emergencies. We are enthusiastic that the first centre in UAE for the certification has been set up in the premises of our university."

"This course will be able to cater to a wide spectrum of audience, including students, faculty, health professionals, that can train and teach others on the subject of first-aid," he concluded.