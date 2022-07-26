UAE: Young mother finds new hope as Mahzooz, Al Jalila Foundation help her fight cancer

Grace, a native of the Philippines, needed immediate medical attention

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 3:48 PM

A young mother has found a new hope as Mahzooz and Al Jalila Foundation contribute in her fight against small cell lung cancer.

Grace, a native of the Philippines, needed immediate medical attention to treat the incapacitating symptoms of cancer.

An accountant by profession, she has been living in the UAE since 2007. Grace had been leading a healthy, busy life engaged in active sports up until May 2021, when she started suffering shortness of breath and severe coughing, which is when her cancer diagnosis was confirmed.

“When we heard about Grace’s case, we knew we had to do something; she’s a young mother and her medical condition would also affect the life of her daughter. While it is a serious disease, we are happy that we can provide for her treatment and hopefully she will make a full recovery,” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

Mahzooz has been Al Jalila Foundation’s CSR partner for several similar cases and together, they have sponsored the treatment of patients suffering from serious diseases who were unable to afford treatment.

After learning about Grace's situation, Mahzooz made the decision to donate the remaining funds in addition to Al Jalila Foundation's planned fundraiser for Grace's treatment.

Having the Al Jalila Foundation coordinate and organize Grace's crowdfunding campaign, as well as Mahzooz's generous contribution, has enabled Grace to receive the immunotherapy treatment she needs to cure her cancer.

“It is thanks to this community spirit and care that patients like Grace are given a second chance. Studies show that emotional support is integral to the healing journey therefore, in addition to financial medical aid, Al Jalila Foundation also provides emotional support to women with cancer through our Majlis Al Amal community. Grace’s story of hope is testimony that we can all do our part to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients”, said Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation.

