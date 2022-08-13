UAE takes practical steps to regulate organ donation, transplantation

Ministry of Health and Prevention joins the world in marking World Organ Donation Day

File photo

By Staff Reporter Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 9:17 PM

Top healthcare experts have said the UAE is taking all possible efforts toward developing and regulating infrastructure for organ transplantation in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) joined the world in commemorating World Organ Donation Day on August 13.

Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, undersecretary of Mohap, confirmed the UAE possesses all resources, tools, and expertise to excel while implementing the National Program for Organ Transplantation.

This includes having highly qualified medical cadres, state-of-the-art medical facilities, cutting-edge technological infrastructure, and international partnerships with the most prestigious institutions specialising in organ transplantation.

Al Olama reaffirmed the need to constantly step up national efforts to facilitate and improve the process of transferring and transplanting human organs and tissues. He also stressed the need to provide technologically advanced health services for patients needing a human organ or tissue transplants.

In 2020, the UAE established the National Center to Regulate Organs and Tissues Transplantation. The centre strengthens medical and social care for organ donation and transplantation by international quality standards and medical ethics. The National Program for Organ Transplantation gives any UAE resident over 21 the chance to express their desire to donate organs after brain death.

“Along with having a good effect on the lives of donors and receivers, the initiative has benefited many patients and given them newfound hope,” said Dr Al Olama.

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, assistant undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, said that the UAE is making every possible effort to develop and regulate organ transplantation and support the country’s excellence in providing treatment programmes.

“We are committed to strengthening the integration of our health system by adopting progressive and creative initiatives by the best international quality standards,” Al Dashti said.

He underscored that organ donations offer a wide range of advantages, such as fostering family harmony and community cohesiveness while also promoting the principles of cooperation and solidarity in society.