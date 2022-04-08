UAE: Hospital organises free consultation camp for World Homeopathy Day

The camp will be held from 5pm to 8pm

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 2:47 PM

RAK Medical Centre, Al Jazeera, will be holding a free homeopathy consultation camp on April 11 and 13, in celebration of World Homeopathy Day.

The camp will be held from 5pm to 8pm, on both days.

People can consult Dr. Harkirat S. Wilkhoo, a Specialist Homeopath. He has 22 years of clinical experience in treating acute and chronic diseases.

Dr Wilkhoo said: “Homeopathy is increasingly becoming popular as people are looking for natural therapies without having to worry about any side effects."

“By activating body’s own healing mechanisms, we treat the whole person taking into account personality, lifestyle and hereditary factors as well as the history of the disease,” he added.

“The condition should be treated by addressing the internal cause; many chronic sufferers of IBS improved significantly after starting homeopathic medicines simply because the root cause is taken care of while homeopathy helps keep the mind calm; in addition to adopting an individualistic approach.”

Homeopathy offers effective cures for several ailments including respiratory illnesses, skin issues, gastro-intestinal conditions and others. Additionally, psychological disorders like OCD, anxiety and stress syndromes can also be treated with homeopathy.

