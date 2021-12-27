UAE: First used cooking oil recycling service for communities launched

The waste cooking oil will be turned into biodiesel

Reuters

By Wam Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 4:41 PM

Bee’ah Tandeef has launched a used cooking oil recycling service to reduce the negative impact of disposal methods while contributing to a zero-waste future.

In homes, used cooking oil is usually poured down the drain. It stresses plumbing systems, creates clogs, and ultimately leads to expensive, time-consuming maintenance work for municipalities and sewage treatment companies.

Used cooking oil is disposed in landfills, generating greenhouse gases. With the new service, Bee’ah Tandeef is working to counter these challenges while realising value from waste cooking oil and accelerating efforts towards a circular economy.

Speaking about the initiative, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said, "We recognised that the typical way to dispose of used cooking oil has detrimental effects on the environment, burdens public infrastructure, creates inconvenience for people in their homes and poses a risk to a good quality of life. At the same time, used cooking oil offers the opportunity to sustainably create products such as biodiesel. By launching the used cooking oil recycling service, Bee’ah Tandeef is turning these challenges into an opportunity to realise a zero-waste future."

Once collected, Bee’ah Tandeef will turn the waste cooking oil into biodiesel. In turn, the company will use biodiesel to fuel its fleet of waste collection trucks, closing the loop to create a circular economy while greening its operations.

