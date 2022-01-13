Look: Abu Dhabi's free fitness program attracts hundreds of residents at parks

More than 160 free-to-attend sessions hosted by qualified instructors in public parks across the Emirate

The Active Parks program. Photo: Supplied

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 12:37 PM

Hundreds of residents have participated in the first two weeks of the ‘Active Parks’ initiative fitness program hosted in parks across Abu Dhabi to make people more physically active.

The community members from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah took part in more than 160 free-to-attend sessions hosted by qualified instructors in public parks across the Emirate following the program launch on December 30.

The four-week program organised by the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), offers 380 free-to-attend training sessions in 13 public parks in the Emirate.

The program of free-to-attend classes was designed to remove barriers preventing members of the community, irrespective of age, nationality or ability, from becoming more physically active.

The Active Parks program was conceived to encourage the entire community to pursue active, outdoor lifestyles and foster social cohesion by bringing everyone together for fun fitness activities in the Emirate’s diverse array of public parks and urban green spaces.

The program has doubled down on its commitments by extending the invitation to children aged 12 and over.

The new age restrictions were confirmed as DCD and ADSC welcomed media at a one-off Active Parks open day at Khaleej Al Arabi Park in Abu Dhabi, where guests experienced some of the classes on offer including Bootcamp, CrossFit and Yoga. Other classes on offer as part of the program include RunFit and DanceFit.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Office at DCD, said, “Active Parks was launched in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build and nurture an active community committed to practicing sports, and the program is already cultivating healthier, fitness-oriented lifestyles through public participation and numbers which are highly encouraging.

“Our communities are embracing the opportunity to stay fit and healthy by taking part in a diverse range of free classes in line with their requirements and needs, in the abundant green spaces which form part of the emirate’s world-class integrated infrastructure.”

Talal Mustafa AL Hashemi, Executive Director of Sports Developments Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council said, “After a successful launch, we can see how well the inclusive Active Parks program is being embraced by our multinational community. The schedule of activities caters to all ability levels, and it is evident to everyone here how inclusive and welcoming the sessions are, regardless of ability.”

The month-long program, which runs until January 26, offers communities a wide range of fun and healthy activities, including DanceFit, RunFit, Bootcamps, CrossFit, and Yoga, with special classes for People of Determination. A full schedule is available on the Active Parks website (www.addcd.gov.ae), and participants can share their progress by using #ActiveParks on social media.

Active Parks is running across a dozen parks and urban spaces, including Madinat Zayed and Al Marfa National Park in Al Dhafrah Region; Al Jahili, Al Wadi and Al Towayya Parks in Al Ain city; and Khalifa City Park 3, Sheikha Fatima Park, Dolphin Park, MBZ Park, Khaleej Al Arabi Park, Electra Park and Al Shamkha Park 4 in Abu Dhabi city and surrounding areas.

