Fit On Click raises pre-series A funding from Arrow Capital

Founders Neha and Ben Samuel.

Dubai - This round marks the first time Fit On Click has raised institutional funding after being self-funded since conception

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 4:05 PM

Fit On Click, a fitness and wellness startup based in the UAE, has closed a $1.5 million pre-series A funding round led by Arrow Capital, as it continues on its growth journey through Ventures Lab, the Venture Builder program launched last year by Modus Capital and Hub71.

Founded by husband and wife duo Neha and Ben Samuel, Fit On Click has delivered fitness and wellness employee engagement programs to over 200 corporates to-date. The startup also recently launched Fitze, a “reward as you move” app that incentivizes its users to earn coins and unlock rewards for every step they take.

Fitze was initially released in Beta to encourage residents to stay active during the Covid-19 lockdown. Since its official launch, the app has accumulated a base of over 20,000 users, hosted multiple corporate challenges, and partnered with over 100 brands to provide diverse rewards.

“The investment came at the right time for us. Fit On Click has been in the industry for the past five years and we have always focused on innovative and customized health solutions for corporates. We are now widening our efforts to include individuals and communities through Fitze, which was born from a vision to empower and reward UAE residents for each step they take,” said Ben Samuel, founder and CEO at Fit On Click.

“With the support of Arrow Capital and Ventures Lab, this funding round will allow us to strengthen our online product and scale faster in order to help our communities build and sustain active lifestyles,” he added.

Arrow Capital, the lead investor in the round, will act as the financial and strategic advisor to Fit On Click.

Sumit Mehta, MD at Arrow Capital, said: “We are thrilled to be investing in Fit On Click, a self-sustaining sports and fitness services business which has recently pivoted and launched a digital app. Fitze highlights Ben and Neha’s ability to shift with market needs and create innovative ways to increase engagement between users and consumer brands, and we look forward to joining them on their journey of inevitable growth.”

The startup is also one of a select few that has been accepted into Ventures Lab - the Venture Builder program run by Modus Capital, a Venture Builder and VC fund, and Hub71, a flagship Abu Dhabi government initiative that enables innovation and growth opportunities for tech startups.

Based out of Abu Dhabi, Ventures Lab empowers entrepreneurs to accelerate transformational ideas and build sustainable and scalable startup ventures. Fit On Click joined the program with a particular focus on strengthening and scaling Fitze. Modus is working operationally with the team to refine its product, strengthen the tech platform, and execute on user growth and retention strategies.

Tania Minato, MD of UAE Venture Builders at Modus Capital, shared her hopes for the team, “Ben and Neha are exactly the type of founders we like to work with. They are extremely driven and have an unwavering desire to transform the fitness space in the region. We’re proud of the progress they’ve made throughout the program, and we’re excited to continue working hands-on with them to empower their users to leverage tech positively and live a healthier, more fulfilled day-to-day life.”

This round marks the first time Fit On Click has raised institutional funding after being self-funded since conception. With the newly raised Pre-Series A funds by Arrow Capital and the operational expertise from Ventures Lab, Fit On Click is expected to rapidly scale to the wider MENA region in the near future.

business@khaleejtimes.com