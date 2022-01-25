Dubai: World's first Metaverse customer service centre to offer health services virtually

Prior efforts at pig-to-human transplants have failed because of genetic differences that caused organ rejection or viruses that posed an infection risk
Health2 weeks ago
Metaverse is a recent invention that has taken the world by storm, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention(MOHAP) has planned to bring the new technology right to your fingertips.
MOHAP has launched the world's first Metaverse customer happiness service centre at the Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2022.
This new virtual service will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Ali Al-Ajmi, Director of the Digital Health Department in the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said that UAE will be pioneering and be on the top spot in the state-of-art technology, which will eventually cater to simplicity in the resident's life.
"Soon, the customer will be able login on the MOHAP webpage and select metaverse, which will direct them to our 3-dimensional digital spaces and the enter our customer happiness centre,"
ALSO READ:
The new MOHAP offering will fulfil all the related queries, services and tasks without a customer visiting any physical customer happiness centre.
"The customer happiness executive will be present virtually to assist the customer. This program is a part of the national agenda in digitalisation which will eventually reduce the number of visits to the physical happiness centre, said Al-Ajmi"
Al Ajmi pointed out the process is simple, and customers can access it from any part of the world with their phone, Laptop or desktop while taking the picture and building the whole avatar.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
Prior efforts at pig-to-human transplants have failed because of genetic differences that caused organ rejection or viruses that posed an infection risk
Health2 weeks ago
Health specialists say up to 40 per cent of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed if exposure to 12 known risk factors are eliminated
Health2 weeks ago
As per medical opinion, the child is not likely to survive beyond one year
Health2 weeks ago
Emergency departments will work round-the-clock on all days
Health3 weeks ago
Visit aimed at strengthening ties between South Indian state, Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU)
Health3 weeks ago
The seasonal flu campaign aims to heighten community awareness, encourage community members to take the vaccine.
Health3 weeks ago
The waste cooking oil will be turned into biodiesel
Health4 weeks ago
The drive was specifically aimed at collecting blood types O, A and B negative
Health1 month ago