Dubai: World's first Metaverse customer service centre to offer health services virtually

MOHAP offering will fulfil all the related queries, services and tasks without the need to visit any physical centre

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2022. Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 1:25 PM

Metaverse is a recent invention that has taken the world by storm, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention(MOHAP) has planned to bring the new technology right to your fingertips.

MOHAP has launched the world's first Metaverse customer happiness service centre at the Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2022.

This new virtual service will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Ali Al-Ajmi, Director of the Digital Health Department in the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said that UAE will be pioneering and be on the top spot in the state-of-art technology, which will eventually cater to simplicity in the resident's life.

"Soon, the customer will be able login on the MOHAP webpage and select metaverse, which will direct them to our 3-dimensional digital spaces and the enter our customer happiness centre,"

ALSO READ:

The new MOHAP offering will fulfil all the related queries, services and tasks without a customer visiting any physical customer happiness centre.

"The customer happiness executive will be present virtually to assist the customer. This program is a part of the national agenda in digitalisation which will eventually reduce the number of visits to the physical happiness centre, said Al-Ajmi"

Al Ajmi pointed out the process is simple, and customers can access it from any part of the world with their phone, Laptop or desktop while taking the picture and building the whole avatar.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com