Covid-19: Has Pfizer VP been arrested after 'document dump'?

Several news websites reported that he has been detained on charges of fraud

By Web Desk Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 12:15 PM Last updated: Tue 10 May 2022, 12:31 PM

Earlier this week, several news websites reported that the vice president of Pfizer had been arrested on charges of fraud.

Rady Johnson was reported to have been arrested at his home after the release of 'thousands of incriminating documents', according to the original article published by Vancouver Times.

As it turns out, the report is fake news and based in satire.

A fact check by Snopes.com showed that Johnson has not been arrested or accused of any such crime.

Rady Johnson is the executive vice president of Pfizer and its chief compliance, quality and risk officer.

