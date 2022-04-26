Abu Dhabi to begin ground-breaking multiple sclerosis treatment trial

45 patients to be enrolled in study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pioneering new technology

Photo used for illustrative purpose

By Wam Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 8:31 PM

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) will begin a ground-breaking clinical trial to find a treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS), having obtained the approval of the Research Committee of Department of Health.

The stem cell research hub will begin the recruitment and enrolment of 45 patients in the Phase 1/2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a pioneering new technology Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP), which will be used in the MS treatment.

A team of scientists and physicians from ADSCC have made all the necessary preparations. The study will now move to the next stage with the end goal of establishing immunomodulatory in patients.

Dr Yendry Ventura, General Manager and an Immunology specialist at ADSCC, said, "The UAE is bringing the unique and innovative treatments that are mostly found in the West to the region in this ground-breaking clinical trial.

"Multiple sclerosis is a debilitating disease that can have a devastating impact on many patients’ lives in the Middle East and around the world and our world-leading research center has the chance to advance global biotechnology treatments to the next level.

"Getting here is the result of years of tireless work and commitment from our fantastic team at ADSCC and we are thrilled to be at the start of the Phase 1/2 study.

"Researchers will closely evaluate patients during the one-year trial."

The trial has been registered in the US Government’s ClinicalTrials.gov public database, the internationally renowned platform recognised by the World Health Organisation.