Video: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Emir of Qatar in China

A week ago, a deadly fire erupted during maintenance work at a major oil refinery run by the same company, killing two Asian workers
Gulf2 weeks ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, greeted the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Al Thani, in China.
The two leaders attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Sheikh Mohamed had earlier expressed his delight at attending the event, wishing success to all the participants in the competitions.
Gulf2 weeks ago
24-hour air operations launched; Houthi militia targeted UAE and Saudi civilian sites on Monday, killing three people in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf2 weeks ago
Condemning the attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE, Brigadier General Al Malki said that all necessary measures will be taken to deter hostile acts.
Gulf2 weeks ago
The attack resulted in the death of three civilians and the injury of six others
Gulf2 weeks ago
Health authorities in several countries have registered a rise in childhood infections since the spread of the Omicron variant
Gulf2 weeks ago
Five people were hospitalised with severe burns
Gulf3 weeks ago
Zara Rutherford set out to circumnavigate the globe in August 2021 and plans to pass through 52 countries
Gulf4 weeks ago
The report gave no further details but said there were 'high-risk indicators' in waters off Hodeidah port.
Gulf4 weeks ago