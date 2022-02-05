Video: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Emir of Qatar in China

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 4:38 PM

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, greeted the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Al Thani, in China.

The two leaders attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Sheikh Mohamed had earlier expressed his delight at attending the event, wishing success to all the participants in the competitions.

