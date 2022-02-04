Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attends Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Leena Jelal will share the prize money with 14 friends.
UAE23 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which was inaugurated by Xi Jinping, President of China.
The event, which took place in Beijing's National Stadium, known as the "Bird’s Nest", was also attended by presidents and representatives of other countries.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China.
ALSO READ:
The event featured many exhibited artworks and performances across music and arts, which showcased various aspects of China's civilisation, its achievements and ambitions. Athletes from all participating countries waved the flags of their countries, while the Olympic flag was raised, which was followed by the lighting of the torch, and a firework spectacle.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his delight at attending the event, wishing success to all the participants in the competitions.
Leena Jelal will share the prize money with 14 friends.
UAE23 hours ago
It is the same warship that was attacked by Al Qaeda militants on October 12, 2000
UAE1 day ago
The satellite to be used to conduct region’s first scientific mission to monitor and study thunderstorms and lightning.
UAE1 day ago
Speakers share career advice during the opening session of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.
UAE1 day ago
The country is gearing up for a slew of events as it is all set to host COP-28 next year.
UAE1 day ago
Mamoor Khan was one of the three men killed in the explosions in the Mussafah industrial area on January 17
UAE1 day ago
It has been named as one of the most beautiful museums in the world by the National Geographic
UAE1 day ago
Over 780 vehicles auctioned off, raising over Dh18 million
UAE1 day ago