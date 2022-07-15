US President Biden to embark on historic flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia today

He also commends Riyadh's decision to open airspace to all civilian carriers

By Web Desk Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 11:26 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 11:32 AM

In a White House statement issued today, US President Biden hailed Saudi Arabia's decision to open airspace for all civilian carriers, adding that he will be the first to embark on this historic journey.

The statement said, "Today, I will be the first president of the United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia."

It added that the decision paves the way for a more integrated, stable, and secure Middle East region.

"I will do all that I can, through direct diplomacy and leader-to-leader engagement, to keep advancing this groundbreaking process," Biden added.

More details to follow