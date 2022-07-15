US President Biden to embark on historic flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia today

They will stay all day at the site, praying and reciting the Holy Quran
In a White House statement issued today, US President Biden hailed Saudi Arabia's decision to open airspace for all civilian carriers, adding that he will be the first to embark on this historic journey.
The statement said, "Today, I will be the first president of the United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia."
It added that the decision paves the way for a more integrated, stable, and secure Middle East region.
"I will do all that I can, through direct diplomacy and leader-to-leader engagement, to keep advancing this groundbreaking process," Biden added.
More details to follow
They will stay all day at the site, praying and reciting the Holy Quran
Around 25,000 medics and more than 4,000 hospital beds will stand by during the pilgrimage
Committee choses nutritious food to give pilgrims the energy they need to perform pilgrimage's rites
A convoy of 10 vehicles were arranged by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday
The neediest citizens must be taken into account, he says
One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, will be allowed at this year’s Haj
1 million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed to participate in this year’s pilgrimage
Banners welcome the devotees, including the first international visitors since 2019