Saudi Arabia: King Salman appoints Al Rabiah as new Haj minister

Riyadh - He was previously the health minister.

By Reuters

Published: Fri 15 Oct 2021, 11:29 PM

Last updated: Fri 15 Oct 2021, 11:34 PM

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has relieved Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah from his post and appointed him as new Haj minister, state media reported on Friday, citing a royal decree.

The King also ordered the establishment of a new body that will oversee the development of Yanbu, Umluj, Al Wajh and Duba regions.

The new body will be chaired by the Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said.


