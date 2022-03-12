Saudi Arabia executes 81 for terrorism, other offences

The two leaders attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Gulf
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has announced that it had carried out capital punishment sentences against individuals convicted of terrorism and capital crimes.
These individuals, totalling 81, were convicted of various crimes, including murdering innocent men, women and children. Crimes committed by these individuals also include pledging allegiance to foreign terrorist organisations, such as Daesh, Al Qaeda, and the Houthis, targeting residents in the Kingdom and travelling to regional conflict zones to join terrorist organisations.
They also include convictions for targeting government personnel and vital economic sites, killing or maiming law enforcement officers, and planting land mines to target police vehicles. The convictions also include kidnapping, torture, rape, smuggling arms and bombs into the Kingdom.
They were arrested, tried in Saudi courts, through trials overseen by a total of 13 judges over three separate stages of trial for each individual. The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty.
The Kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the entire world's stability.
Gulf
Gulf
Gulf
Gulf
Gulf
Gulf
Gulf
Gulf