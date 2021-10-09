Saudi Arabia: 10 injured at King Abdullah Airport in Jazan in Houthi drone attack

Riyadh - Targeting civilian airport amounts to war crime, says coalition spokesperson

By Web Report Published: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 6:56 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Oct 2021, 7:13 AM

Ten people were injured at an airport in Saudi Arabia in a Houthi drone attack on Friday evening.

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, the terrorist Iran-backed militia deployed a bomb-laden drone to attack the King Abudllah Airport in Jazan.

The ten injured were travellers and airport staff, with six of them being Saudi nationals, three Bengalis and one Sudanese.

Additionally, the hostile attempt resulted in minor material damage and some broken glass fronts in the airport.

"The terrorist Houthi militia is continuing its unethical practices through the attempt to target civilians and civilian objects. Targeting a civilian airport could amount to a war crime, due to the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects which are afforded special protection under the customary International Humanitarian Law," said Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, an official spokesperson for coalition forces, in a statement.

"The Joint Forces Command, before these hostile acts and unethical transgressions by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia, will continue to implement all operational procedures to neutralize sources of threats in the cases of self-defense and imminent attacks in a manner that guarantees protection of civilians and civilian objects, and conforms to the customary International Humanitarian Law.”