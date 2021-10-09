Saudi Arabia: 10 injured at King Abdullah Airport in Jazan in Houthi drone attack

Discussions are still in the exploratory phase, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud says
Gulf3 weeks ago
Ten people were injured at an airport in Saudi Arabia in a Houthi drone attack on Friday evening.
According to a Saudi Press Agency report, the terrorist Iran-backed militia deployed a bomb-laden drone to attack the King Abudllah Airport in Jazan.
The ten injured were travellers and airport staff, with six of them being Saudi nationals, three Bengalis and one Sudanese.
Additionally, the hostile attempt resulted in minor material damage and some broken glass fronts in the airport.
"The terrorist Houthi militia is continuing its unethical practices through the attempt to target civilians and civilian objects. Targeting a civilian airport could amount to a war crime, due to the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects which are afforded special protection under the customary International Humanitarian Law," said Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, an official spokesperson for coalition forces, in a statement.
"The Joint Forces Command, before these hostile acts and unethical transgressions by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia, will continue to implement all operational procedures to neutralize sources of threats in the cases of self-defense and imminent attacks in a manner that guarantees protection of civilians and civilian objects, and conforms to the customary International Humanitarian Law.”
Discussions are still in the exploratory phase, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud says
Gulf3 weeks ago
Downgraded as a tropical storm, Shaheen kills three people in Oman while six people die in Iran's Chabahar port
Gulf3 weeks ago
The food, travel, news and entertainment resource in the Kingdom will now be available in English and Arabic
Gulf3 weeks ago
He was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs among other officials.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia has launched a series of tourism projects, including along the Red Sea coast, to woo tourists
Gulf1 month ago
King Salman made the remarks in a pre-recorded speech delivered to leaders gathered for the UNGA.
Gulf1 month ago
'The Kingdom insists on the importance of keeping the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction'
Gulf1 month ago
The Kingdom will be celebrating its 91st founding anniversary on September 23.
Gulf1 month ago