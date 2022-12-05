Magnitude 3 earthquake hits Kuwait

It occurred at 10.51am local time, according to the national news agency

Mon 5 Dec 2022

An earthquake occured in the southwestern regions of Kuwait on Monday morning, according to KUNA.

The quake hit at 10.51am local time in the Al Manaqeesh area. It registered at 3 on the Richter scale and happened at a depth of 8 kilometres.

