Magnitude 3 earthquake hits Kuwait

It occurred at 10.51am local time, according to the national news agency

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 4:04 PM

An earthquake occured in the southwestern regions of Kuwait on Monday morning, according to KUNA.

The quake hit at 10.51am local time in the Al Manaqeesh area. It registered at 3 on the Richter scale and happened at a depth of 8 kilometres.

