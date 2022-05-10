UAE

Kuwait Emiri decree accepts government resignation

Emir asks government to stay on in a caretaker capacity

Agencies file
Agencies file

By Reuters

Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 12:22 PM

Last updated: Tue 10 May 2022, 12:46 PM

A Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepted the resignation of the government on Tuesday, more than a month after it was submitted, state news agency Kuna reported.

The decree asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity, the report said.


