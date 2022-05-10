Kuwait Emiri decree accepts government resignation

Hadi also announced he had sacked Vice President Ali Mohsen Al Ahmar
Gulf1 month ago
A Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepted the resignation of the government on Tuesday, more than a month after it was submitted, state news agency Kuna reported.
The decree asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity, the report said.
Hadi also announced he had sacked Vice President Ali Mohsen Al Ahmar
Gulf1 month ago
The Crown Prince received the letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid
Gulf1 month ago
Rescuers are still searching for at least four other people known to be buried under the rubble
Gulf1 month ago
Air traffic was normal, said the civil aviation authority.
Gulf1 month ago
The new partnership aims to help farmers in low-income countries adapt to climate change
Gulf1 month ago
Four people are in moderate to critical condition
Gulf1 month ago
Saudi Arabia retaliated to Friday’s attacks by launching air strikes against Sanaa, Hodeida and destroying four explosives-laden boats.
Gulf1 month ago
Attacks had no impact or repercussions on public life in Jeddah
Gulf1 month ago