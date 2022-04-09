Haj 2022: Saudi Arabia to allow one million pilgrims

Meeting took place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh
Gulf2 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia said Saturday it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s haj.
The Ministry of Haj and Umrah “has authorised one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the hajj this year,” it said in a statement.
It is "open to those who are under 65 years old and have received the main Covid-19 vaccinations approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health," Saturday’s statement said.
The government wants to ensure pilgrims’ safety “while ensuring that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform the hajj.”
A particular number of pilgrims from each specific country will be allowed to make the pilgrimage based on allocated quotas.
Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.
ALSO READ:
One of the five pillars of Islam, the haj must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. Usually one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, about 2.5 million people took part in 2019.
But after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Saudi authorities allowed only 1,000 pilgrims to participate. In 2021, they upped the total to 60,000 fully vaccinated residents chosen through a lottery.
Meeting took place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh
Gulf2 weeks ago
The militias launched missile and drone strikes on Kingdom’s critical energy facilities, sparking a fire at one site and temporarily cutting oil production at another
Gulf2 weeks ago
The coalition also destroys a remotely piloted boat packed with explosives dispatched by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea
Gulf2 weeks ago
The decision was implemented under the directives of King Salman
Gulf3 weeks ago
The British premier is on a visit to the GCC
Gulf3 weeks ago
Her funeral prayers will be held today.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Millions of Saudi women are finding jobs as female employment gains acceptance in the society
Gulf3 weeks ago
The men had been deemed guilty of pledging allegiance to extremist organisations, including Daesh, Al Qaeda, and the Houthis
Gulf3 weeks ago