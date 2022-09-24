Germany's Scholz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss energy partnership

The German Chancellor is on a two-day visit to the Kingdom

AP

By Reuters Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 7:58 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday after a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he wants to deepen the energy partnership between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters, Scholz said that the partnership should go beyond fossil fuels to include hydrogen and renewable energies.

Germany, until recently heavily dependent on Russia for gas, has been seeking to diversify its energy supply since Russia attacked Ukraine in February.

Scholz, on a two-day trip to the Kingdom, said he also addressed issues involving human and civil rights in talks with the prince.

Prominent German politicians from an array of parties called on Scholz to address the matters in an article on Saturday in Der Spiegel.

"You can assume that nothing was left unsaid," he said.