Germany's Scholz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss energy partnership

Travellers from 48 countries are eligible for the permit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday after a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he wants to deepen the energy partnership between the two countries.
Speaking to reporters, Scholz said that the partnership should go beyond fossil fuels to include hydrogen and renewable energies.
Germany, until recently heavily dependent on Russia for gas, has been seeking to diversify its energy supply since Russia attacked Ukraine in February.
Scholz, on a two-day trip to the Kingdom, said he also addressed issues involving human and civil rights in talks with the prince.
Prominent German politicians from an array of parties called on Scholz to address the matters in an article on Saturday in Der Spiegel.
"You can assume that nothing was left unsaid," he said.
Travellers from 48 countries are eligible for the permit
Residents of the UK, US and the EU will be able to apply for a visa on arrival
The narcotics included hashish and heroin
Street value of the narcotics is approximately $470 million to $1.175 billion
Countries seek to enhance strong bilateral relations
Shehbaz Sharif meets Qatar Investment Authority officials in Doha
The Regal Heights Hotel features a number of tourist facilities
Crude prices remain above $100 per barrel