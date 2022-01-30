UAE strongly condemns missile attack targeting Baghdad International Airport

Ministry expressed its solidarity with Iraq in the face of terrorism.

AP

By WAM Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 6:46 AM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist missile attack that targeted Baghdad International Airport and caused material damages.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its utter rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of all humanitarian values and principles.

MoFAIC expressed its solidarity with brotherly Iraq in the face of terrorism and affirmed the UAE's keen support for security and stability in Iraq.