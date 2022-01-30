Kuwait Airways halts Iraq flights

The attack resulted in the death of three civilians and the injury of six others
Kuwait Airways suspended its flights to Iraq due to “the current situation there”, the Gulf country’s flag carrier said in a Twitter post on Saturday.
The decision comes in line with instructions issued by Kuwait’s civil aviation authority, Kuwait Airways added.
Several rockets landed in Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport compound on Friday, damaging an out-of-service Boeing 767 belonging to state-owned Iraqi Airways.
Recent months have seen rocket and drone attacks target the United States embassy in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, a US diplomatic facility at the airport and troops belonging to a US-led coalition stationed at Iraqi bases.
