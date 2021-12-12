UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

'Reducing the number of working hours and increasing the weekend are known to have boosted productivity and employee well-being in countries around the world'
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received a letter from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, regarding bilateral relations and ways to further develop them.
In his message, President Aliyev wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity, expressing his eagerness to develop partnerships and advance cooperation between the two countries in various domains.
The UAE and Azerbaijan enjoy friendly relations and close cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment and tourism.
Government workers in all other Emirates will have a two-and-a-half-day weekend
The change will go into effect from January 1, 2022
Industry executives noted that the private sector would have no option but to switch to Saturday-Sunday weekends sooner or later
Many private sector companies are expected to shift to the new weekend announced by the government.
New policy would boost the tourism industry and spur economic growth
'Earlier change in weekend indeed was beneficial for the country as well as for families living in the UAE'
