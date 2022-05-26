UAE offers condolences over flood victims in India, Bangladesh

Dozens of people dead while hundreds of thousands have been displaced

Reuters

By WAM Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 8:03 AM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 8:37 AM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity over the victims of floods in the Republic of India and the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The floods have caused severe damage, dozens of people have died, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the governments and people of India and Bangladesh, as well as to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.