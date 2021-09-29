UAE leaders condole with King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

The decree was issued by the President on Wednesday
Government2 weeks ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, on the death of Princess Lalla Malika.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolence to the King of Morocco over the sad demise of his aunt.
The decree was issued by the President on Wednesday
Government2 weeks ago
The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop the unlawful promotion.
Government2 weeks ago
Offering up to $100,000 per pilot, the fund aims to attract high-performing researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from various sectors
Government2 weeks ago
He toured the various pavilions, showcasing the latest equestrian and hunting products from different parts of the world.
Government3 weeks ago
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of cultural institutions.
Government3 weeks ago
Earlier, Sheikh Dr. Sultan had issued directives to hike the wages of retired officers from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500.
Government4 weeks ago
Campbell advised organisations against going into crisis management mode without ascertaining the existence of a crisis.
Government4 weeks ago
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while others are taking on new roles.
Government1 month ago