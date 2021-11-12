UAE corporate executives cheer COP28 hosting rights, back net zero initiative

'This is our time to be strategic in our public-private partnerships, ensure that UAE consolidates its position as a leader in sustainability'

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 5:29 PM

Government departments and corporate executives see Abu Dhabi hosting COP28 as a major milestone in the UAE’s global climate change leadership journey. Companies have also pledged support to the net zero carbon footprint target by 2050.

Praising the UAE for the hosting rights of the Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2023, Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, pointed out that the UAE is the first GCC state to do so.

“Hosting the COP28 in Abu Dhabi reinforces the internationally shared responsibility to act firmly to move the climate action agenda forward. As we celebrate our golden jubilee and look ahead to the next 50 years, we know our unique approach to building a sustainable future will inspire other nations and drive unified climate outcomes in 2023 and beyond to advance sustainable development worldwide.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), said, "COP28 will bring the world together in Abu Dhabi to make progress on climate action and sustainable economic growth."

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, founder and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability (AGS), noted the conference provides a catalyst for developing strategies and action plans to ensure a better tomorrow.

“This is our time to be strategic in our public-private partnerships and ensure that the UAE consolidates its position as a leader within the field of sustainability.”

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), said the UAE winning hosting rights shows its seriousness in trying to find practical solutions and produce an effective action plan to meet its challenges, while advancing international efforts to address long-term environmental impact.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said it has a clear strategy and roadmap to transform Dubai into a carbon neutral economy by 2050 by achieving net zero emissions and reaching 100 per cent clean energy by 2050.

“This will be achieved using renewable and clean energy solutions and technologies, creating investment opportunities in the field of green economy, and achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability.”

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, director of NCM and president of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said that the UAE’s winning this bid was the result of the tireless efforts made by the UAE’s leadership to enhance and consolidate the country’s leading position as a major contributor to global endeavours in confronting climate change.

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, managing director and CEO, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), said, it was firmly committed to advancing the UAE’s climate change efforts and demonstrating the vital role that nuclear energy is contributing to cutting carbon emissions.

“Today, nuclear energy is rapidly decarbonising the UAE’s power sector, as the Barakah Plant is providing 24/7, baseload clean electricity generation, and will prevent 21 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year when fully operational.”

Dr Nawal Al Hosany, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to IRENA, said, “Hosting the world’s most important climate change event is a timely reflection of the UAE’s ambitions to become a world leader in the fields of sustainability, renewable energy and climate action as we embark on the journey of our next 50 years of nationhood.”

Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42, said the artificial intelligence and cloud computing company is redefining its corporate strategy on sustainability to support the UAE’s vision of net zero by 2050.

“As a company that exists to champion AI as a tool that powers positive progress, we look forward to leveraging artificial intelligence to advancing a smart, circular economy here in the UAE, across the region and globally.”

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said it is committed to supporting the UAE’s proactive Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

“Building on its track record of responsible and sustainable production of low-carbon energy, ADNOC will harness its expertise to provide all means of support and ensure that COP28 is a success.”