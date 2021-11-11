Hosting COP28: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulate UAE

Abu Dhabi will host the global climate summit in 2023

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber speaks at COP26 in Glasgow. — Wam

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 11:09 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 11:12 PM

UAE leaders and various organisations came together on Thursday to congratulate the nation for being selected to host the world climate summit in 2023.

In Glasgow, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, announced that the Emirates would host COP28 in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in a tweet, congratulated the UAE for winning the bid to hosting COP28. “A deserved choice for our country... We will put all our capabilities to make the conference a success. The UAE will remain committed to global climate action to protect the planet,” Sheikh Mohammed said in the tweet.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the UAE is honoured to have been selected as the host country for COP28 in 2023. “We look forward to working with the international community to accelerate global efforts to address climate change & environmental protection & create a more sustainable economic future,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, making the announcement, Sultan Al Jber said: “We look forward to welcoming the world to advance climate action and are committed to working with inclusion, transparency and responsibility.”

Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “We are grateful to the nations that have supported our bid to host the crucial event. As the land of opportunities and collaborations, we look forward to bringing the world together to explore effective solutions to the most pressing challenges our planet faces.

“Hosting this global gathering will provide us with a prime opportunity to involve our most dynamic segment of society - our youth - in the meetings and negotiations that will ultimately ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.”

“We are thrilled that the UAE has been selected to host #COP28 in 2023. This decision is a testament to the #UAE’s track record in #ClimateAction, and at Masdar we are proud to have played a role in the UAE’s sustainability journey over the past 15 years,” Masdar said in a tweet.