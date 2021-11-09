New UAE residency visa announced for retirees

Other penalties include imprisonment and confiscation of the funds raised
The UAE has announced a new residency visa for retirees.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the new scheme.
After chairing a UAE Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted that the conditions for granting residency to an expat retiree have been approved.
“We welcome everyone to our country,” he tweeted.
