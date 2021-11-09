UAE

New UAE residency visa announced for retirees

Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the new scheme.

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 1:36 PM

Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 2:02 PM

The UAE has announced a new residency visa for retirees.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the new scheme.

After chairing a UAE Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted that the conditions for granting residency to an expat retiree have been approved.

ALSO READ:

“We welcome everyone to our country,” he tweeted.

More details to follow


