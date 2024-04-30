e& reports consolidated revenues of Dh14.2 billion in Q1 2024, up 9%

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 10:10 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 10:13 PM

e& on Tuesday disclosed its consolidated financial results for Q1 2024, reporting consolidated revenue of Dh14.2 billion, growing 9 per cent year-over-year, while consolidated net profit increased to Dh2.3 billion, a year-over-year growth of 7 per cent. The group’s consolidated EBITDA reached Dh6.4 billion, growing 3 per cent year-over-year, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 45 per cent.

The number of e& UAE subscribers reached 14.5 million in Q1 2024, while consolidated group subscribers reached 173 million, representing an increase of 5 per cent over the same period last year.

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Chairman of e& said: “e& reported strong performance in Q1 with consolidated net profits reaching Dh2.3 billion, a growth of 7 per cent year-over-year. This was driven by our focus to build a progressive business model represented by our well-positioned verticals to grow and succeed throughout the year. The group’s efforts towards forming new partnerships across the business ecosystem to deploy emerging technologies that drive next-generation digital connectivity has played a significant role in this success journey. We are pushing the boundaries of technology, empowering millions of people with innovative solutions and making breakthroughs in supporting the UAE’s well-defined vision for digital transformation.”

Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, said: “Our evolution as a tech-co that embraces the future is reflected in our Q1 financial results, building on the momentum of last year’s success. e&’s robust performance in Q1, with consolidated revenue growth of 9 per cent to Dh14.2 billion while consolidated EBITDA reached Dh6.4 billion, growing 3 per cent year-over-year. This is a testament of the strategic choices we’ve made in diversifying our portfolio, fortifying our brand, and cementing partnerships in our unrelenting efforts to digitally empower the people and communities we serve while maximising value creation for our shareholders.”