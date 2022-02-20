UAE: 18 abandoned buildings demolished in Abu Dhabi in 2021

The programme includes a humanitarian air bridge carrying dozens of tonnes of supplies to mitigate the repercussions of the drought.
Eighteen abandoned and dilapidated buildings were brought down in Abu Dhabi during last year because they were posing threat to public safety and distorted the city’s appearance.
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said these old structures, including building blocks and villas had been detected in 12 locations during their routine inspection drives on Abu Dhabi Island.
The municipality has urged owners of old and abandoned buildings to either renovate them or replace them with new ones.
Officials said that dilapidated buildings distort the city’s appearance and warned that they will continue to bring down more buildings that in bad shape if owners don’t take necessary measures.
According to the municipality, as part of its new measures and with the aim of notifying owners about the new developments, it has decided to publish all administrative decisions issued for the demolishing old buildings in the mainstream media and on social media.
Authorities said earlier that they were granting owners of the buildings a 14 to 30-day period to visit the municipality in this regard to correct the conditions of their buildings.
"The old and abandoned buildings distort the urban appearance of the city and contribute to the pollution of the environment and the inconvenience of residents, besides posing health hazards to nearby inhabitants,” the municipality said in a statement.
“Owners of old buildings in the city and suburban areas ought to take corrective actions towards such structures in cooperation with the municipality and other parties concerned.”
The municipality had explained that reports in respect of old buildings, which cause impending danger, are referred to the committee for the issuance of appropriate decisions as per the prescribed procedures and will be vacated, if required.
Buildings targeted under the demolition campaign include those abandoned for prolonged period of time and the ones that have become eyesores, marring the urbanisation of Abu Dhabi and suburban areas.
The municipal authorities earlier said the old and abandoned buildings have become a burden and a source of inconvenience for residents due to the accumulated dust and waste, growth of weeds, and the breeding of insects and rodents, which undermine the health and comfort of the residents.
Demolition of old buildings is carried out by reputable contractors who are required to follow hazard control and safety measures in razing these structures.
