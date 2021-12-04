Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from president of Israel on UAE's 50th anniversary

President Isaac Herzog wished the UAE leadership and people progress and prosperity

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 10:27 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 10:32 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who congratulated him on the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

Herzog wished the UAE leadership and people further progress and prosperity, expressing hope the relations between the two countries would continue to develop.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Israeli president for the good feelings he's showed towards the UAE and its people on the country's national day, wishing the bilateral relations would see more cooperation for the common good of the two nations and the region at large.