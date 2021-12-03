Sheikh Mohamed receives French President Emmanuel Macron at Expo 2020 Dubai

Gesture part of Sheikh Hamad's desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received visiting French President, Emmanuel Macron, at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the French President’s visit to the UAE, expressing his happiness at the renewed meeting with Macron, which confirmed the keenness to continue consultation and coordination between the two friendly countries.
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Macron, wishing him health and happiness and his country further progress and prosperity.
The French President congratulated Sheikh Mohamed, the UAE Government and the people on the occasion of the country's celebrations of its Golden Jubilee, wishing the country continued progress and prosperity. He expressed his country's aspiration to new and promising horizons of cooperation and joint action that serve the interests of both countries and supports peace efforts in the region.
The two leaders discussed the friendly relations, joint cooperation and development opportunities in various fields under the strategic partnership that brings the two countries together, especially in the investment and economic aspects, advanced technology, energy and food security, in addition to the cultural, educational and other fields to achieve their mutual interests.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed various issues and topics of common interest and developments in the regional and international arenas and exchanged views on current developments in the Middle East region.
The two sides also affirmed their determination to strengthen various aspects of the strategic partnership between the UAE and France.
